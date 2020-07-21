Global  
 

COVID-19: 2020 Ballon d'Or cancelled due to 'lack of sufficient fair conditions'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
France Football on Monday announced that Ballon d'Or will not be awarded this year due to "lack of sufficient fair conditions" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In exceptional circumstances and exceptional provisions, for the first time in its history, which began in 1956, the Ballon d'Or France Football will not be awarded in...
