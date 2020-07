EXCLUSIVE: West Brom lead chase for 18-goal Championship striker Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

TEAMtalk understands West Bromwich Albion are understood to be leading the chase for Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant.



