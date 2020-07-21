Global  
 

Player of the Year 2020: Man City's Kevin De Bruyne tipped to beat Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson to award

talkSPORT Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Ally McCoist has told talkSPORT he would pick Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne as the PFA Player of the Year over Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. The Professional Footballers’ Association award will be announced on Friday, and it appears it’s a straight shoot-out between Henderson and De Bruyne. One is the captain of Liverpool’s triumphant title […]
