The CFL season on the bubble: Why Moe money and the Pallister pitch won't save Canadian football in 2020 Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The relative merits of Winnipeg and Regina as CFL huib cities are irrelevant if the league doesn't find some way to pay for pandemic-era pigskin. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this