Birmingham City coach who nurtured Jude Bellingham has made this bold claim Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jude Bellingham: The teenager could follow in Jadon Sancho's footsteps, from Borussia Dortmund to the three lions. Jude Bellingham: The teenager could follow in Jadon Sancho's footsteps, from Borussia Dortmund to the three lions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 1 day ago 'Dortmund a fantastic opportunity for Bellingham' 00:32 England U17 coach Kevin Betsy says Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham has 'outstanding character' and believes his impending move to Borussia Dortmund is a 'fantastic opportunity' for the midfielder. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Clotet expects Bellingham speculation



Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet expects more interest in his 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham in the weeks ahead. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:24 Published on May 29, 2020

Tweets about this