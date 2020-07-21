Global  
 

Brian Westbrook: Cowboys adding CeeDee Lamb to rushing game is a dynamic move for offense

FOX Sports Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Brian Westbrook: Cowboys adding CeeDee Lamb to rushing game is a dynamic move for offenseThe Dallas Cowboys are looking to use newly drafted CeeDee Lamb in their rushing game, adding what Brian Westbrook calls a 'dynamic' element to their offensive strategy. Westbrook tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why the rookie WR receiving carries in Dallas offense could be beneficial for the Cowboys, especially for teammates Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott.
 The Dallas Cowboys are looking to use newly drafted CeeDee Lamb in their rushing game, adding what Brian Westbrook calls a 'dynamic' element to their offensive strategy. Westbrook tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why the rookie WR receiving carries in Dallas offense could be beneficial for the...

