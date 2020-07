Small-scale gold smithies in Coimbatore city to reopen on July 22 Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Small-scale gold smithies in Coimbatore Corporation limits will reopen on July 22 (Wednesday). The district authorities had asked the smithies to down 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this