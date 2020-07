I expect strong Liverpool, says Champions League chasing Lampard



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he expects Liverpool to be at their best when they meet in the Premier League on Wednesday despite a recent dip in form. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:02 Published 1 day ago

Frank Lampard focused on Chelsea's 'number one goal' of a Champions League place



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard previews his side's Premier League match away to Liverpool. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 1 day ago