15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment



According to CNN, the Washington Redskins has launched an internal investigation after team staffers were accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The accusations were made by 15 former.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 4 days ago

Report: Over A Dozen Women Accuse Former Washington Football Team Employees Of Sexual Harassment, Verbal Abuse



Over a dozen women have accused several former members of the Washington football team staff of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, according to an investigation by The Washington Post. Katie Johnston.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:39 Published 4 days ago