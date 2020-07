Oilers' Leon Draisaitl leads finalists for NHL's Hart Trophy as MVP Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl, Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and New York Rangers left-wing Artemi Panarin are the three finalists for the 2020 Hart Trophy. 👓 View full article

