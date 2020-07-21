NBA unveils Black Lives Matter on Orlando court
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 (
11 minutes ago) The NBA has delivered on its promise to print "Black Lives Matter" on the game court for the league's restart in Orlando.
Video Credit: Guardian - Published
6 hours ago
The sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester, Jen Reid, which replaced a toppled statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, has been removed. The artist Marc Quinn installed the work on the empty plinth, left when a statue of Colston was torn down during protests in June. The statue of...
Black Lives Matter sculpture removed by Bristol city council – video 01:04
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
'Strike for black lives' rally
Another black lives matter protest was held outside the Grant Sawyer building in downtown Las Vegas. Protestors gathered for a peaceful protest.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17 Published 4 hours ago
Workers Walk Off The Job Monday In Strike For Black Lives
Several groups and workers unions – including the Service Employees International Union, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, American Federation of Teachers, United Farm Workers, the Fight for..
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:26 Published 16 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this