Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

Manchester City's Sterling backs anti-racism protests



"I think the protests - it's a great starting point, you know, to start protesting, to get your voice be heard because that's how people are getting their voices heard," soccer international Raheem Sterling said.