98.7 Arizona Sports The NFL is planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victi… https://t.co/AHN7nJjvIL 5 minutes ago kelly cohen "unlike the NBA, which is allowing players to wear slogans on their jerseys, the NFL will stick to names and initia… https://t.co/r0vTMK7ef5 53 minutes ago Jonathan Tannenwald RT @byIanThomas: The NFL is planning on allowing players to wear decals bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police… 2 hours ago Ian Thomas The NFL is planning on allowing players to wear decals bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and… https://t.co/tKzNKUsa5x 2 hours ago George Acosta RT @AndrewNemec: Spoke to official w/ @mvp7on7 combine (Sat. in Springfield, OR). Planning 150-plus kids, different times per position. Soc… 1 week ago Andrew Nemec Spoke to official w/ @mvp7on7 combine (Sat. in Springfield, OR). Planning 150-plus kids, different times per positi… https://t.co/9LyzTtRn5s 1 week ago