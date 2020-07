Winnipeg named hub city for upcoming CFL season Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Winnipeg will be the hub city for the CFL's shortened 2020 season if the league and its players can agree on a deal. The CFL chose Winnipeg over bids from Calgary and Regina 👓 View full article

Related news from verified sources Manitoba spends big to host CFL season, attract other events Manitoba is spending $8 million to restart large events, including $2.5 million on a bid to have the CFL play the truncated 2020 season in Winnipeg as a hub...

CBC.ca 1 day ago





