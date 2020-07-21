No Amarnath Yatra this year amid covid crisis Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

There will be no Amarnath Yatra this year, in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis in Jammu & Kashmir. This was decided on Tuesday by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) headed by Lt Governor GC Murmu. The board decided to facilitate live and virtual darshan of the morning and evening aartis. The yatra was supposed to have begun on Tuesday and ended on August 3.


