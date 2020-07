Pioli signs new Milan deal as Rangnick talks end Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Stefano Pioli will be staying in charge of Milan after signing a contract extension with the Serie A club. It was expected Pioli would be replaced by Ralf Rangnick, who had been in talks with the Rossoneri about a deal that could have seen him become head coach and effectively sporting director. However, Rangnick’s representative confirmed on Tuesday that […]



The post Pioli signs new Milan deal as Rangnick talks end appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson: UK and EU not that far off on trade talks



Boris Johnson has said there is a “very good” chance of securing a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union as both sides agreed “new momentum” was needed to get negotiations back on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published on June 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources AC Milan prioritise signing Luka Jovic AC Milan are preparing for a big summer. They are already in a lot of talks at different sides, including trying to sign Ante Rebic permanently from Eintracht...

SoccerNews.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this