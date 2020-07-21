Grealish ´not too sure´ on Villa future after vital win Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Jack Grealish – who has been linked with Manchester United – acknowledged he is “not too sure” if he has played his final home game for Aston Villa. Villa captain Grealish led his side to a vital 1-0 home victory over Arsenal on Tuesday, moving Dean Smith’s side above Watford and out of the Premier League relegation zone. Regardless […]



The post Grealish ´not too sure´ on Villa future after vital win appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this