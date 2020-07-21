Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Grealish ´not too sure´ on Villa future after vital win

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Jack Grealish – who has been linked with Manchester United – acknowledged he is “not too sure” if he has played his final home game for Aston Villa. Villa captain Grealish led his side to a vital 1-0 home victory over Arsenal on Tuesday, moving Dean Smith’s side above Watford and out of the Premier League relegation zone.  Regardless […]

The post Grealish ´not too sure´ on Villa future after vital win appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this