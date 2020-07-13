Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Edmonton of the CFL decides to drop Eskimos, change its name

FOX Sports Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The Edmonton Eskimos will change their name
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Edmonton of the CFL decides to drop Eskimos, change its name

 EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Eskimos will change their name. The Canadian Football League team announced the decision on Tuesday, following a decision...
Seattle Times

Experts believe Edmonton will change its CFL team name

 As pressure mounts for professional sports teams to shed racist or stereotypical names, experts believe the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Eskimos will soon...
CBC.ca

CFL's Edmonton franchise won't confirm reports of name change

 The CFL's Edmonton Eskimos are refusing to confirm two published reports that the team will change its name. TSN and Postmedia are reporting the Edmonton club...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this