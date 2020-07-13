Global
Edmonton of the CFL decides to drop Eskimos, change its name
Edmonton of the CFL decides to drop Eskimos, change its name
Wednesday, 22 July 2020
1 hour ago
)
The Edmonton Eskimos will change their name
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Edmonton of the CFL decides to drop Eskimos, change its name
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Eskimos will change their name. The Canadian Football League team announced the decision on Tuesday, following a decision...
Seattle Times
1 hour ago
Experts believe Edmonton will change its CFL team name
As pressure mounts for professional sports teams to shed racist or stereotypical names, experts believe the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Eskimos will soon...
CBC.ca
1 week ago
CFL's Edmonton franchise won't confirm reports of name change
The CFL's Edmonton Eskimos are refusing to confirm two published reports that the team will change its name. TSN and Postmedia are reporting the Edmonton club...
CBC.ca
4 days ago
