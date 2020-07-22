Global  
 

BCCI vs Bihar Cricket Association: Supreme Court to hear matter today

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The BCCI versus Bihar Cricket Association matter is set to be heard in the Supreme Court today by the bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao. A BCCI functionary said that few applications have been pending in front of the Supreme Court and they would be heard. "The matter has been listed for...
