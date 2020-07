With Timberwolves up for sale, former star Kevin Garnett emerges as potential buyer Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Kevin Garnett wants to come back to Minnesota — as a Timberwolves owner. The longtime NBA superstar said Tuesday he is part of a group that is hoping to buy the franchise from Glen Taylor, who has owned it since 1994. 👓 View full article

