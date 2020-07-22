|
Paul Merson shocked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United decision
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Paul Merson has admitted that he was shocked to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ring the changes for Manchester United’s FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea FC. The Norwegian head coach made several changes to his starting line-up for the last-four clash at Wembley on Sunday despite Manchester United having been in fine form heading into […]
