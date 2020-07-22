Global  
 

Paul Merson shocked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United decision

The Sport Review Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Paul Merson has admitted that he was shocked to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ring the changes for Manchester United’s FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea FC. The Norwegian head coach made several changes to his starting line-up for the last-four clash at Wembley on Sunday despite Manchester United having been in fine form heading into […]

The post Paul Merson shocked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United decision appeared first on The Sport Review.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Ole: Man Utd will regroup for top-four fight

Ole: Man Utd will regroup for top-four fight 00:27

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will regroup and try to finish in the top four of the Premier League after their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

