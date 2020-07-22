Paul Merson shocked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United decision Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Paul Merson has admitted that he was shocked to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ring the changes for Manchester United’s FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea FC. The Norwegian head coach made several changes to his starting line-up for the last-four clash at Wembley on Sunday despite Manchester United having been in fine form heading into […]



The post Paul Merson shocked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United decision appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

