You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Geisha struggle to survive in coronavirus shadow



Ikuko, the "big sister" of Tokyo's Akasaka geisha district, came to the capital to seek her fortune in 1964, the year Tokyo first hosted the Olympics. But the novel coronavirus pandemic has made her.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 6 days ago South Florida Volunteers For Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Needed



CBS4's Hank Tester spoke with Dr. Howard Schwartz, the Chief Medical Officer for Research Centers of America. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:04 Published 6 days ago Tokyo at highest alert level as COVID cases spike



Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for coronavirus infections on Wednesday and have been alarmed by a recent spike in cases within the capital. Organizsers of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this