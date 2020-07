West Ham take Declan Rice transfer stance after Chelsea explore swap deal Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Chelsea want to offer Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley to West Ham in a swap deal for Declan Rice but the Hammers are adamant that they want to keep the England international Chelsea want to offer Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley to West Ham in a swap deal for Declan Rice but the Hammers are adamant that they want to keep the England international 👓 View full article