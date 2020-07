Sean Rash dethrones Norm Duke, tops Clara Guerrero and will continue reign into final night Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Night Two of King of The Lanes saw the legend Norm Duke fall to Sean Rash after he beat Bill O'Neil. Clara Guerrero beat Jacob Buttruff to face Rash in the final game of the night. Rash outlasted Guerrero to reign supreme heading int the last night of the tournament.

