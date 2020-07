Fertilizer scam: ED raids Ashok Gehlot's brother Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Agrasen Gehlot is the owner of a company named Anupam Krishi, on which the Customs department has levied a penalty of Rs 7 crore for alleged violations of rules in exports. The ED also conducted searches at six places in Rajasthan, four in Gujarat, two in West Bengal, and one in New Delhi in connection with the scam, sources said. 👓 View full article

