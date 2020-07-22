Global  
 

Meet Edgar Berlanga, the power-punching prospect who boasts remarkable record of 14-0 with 14 first-round knockouts

talkSPORT Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Edgar Berlanga’s career could not have started in much more impressive fashion. The 14-0 (14 KOs) super-middleweight prospect has not only knocked out every single one of his opponents to date, he’s done so within the first round each and every time. THE STREAK LIVES 😱 ✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️ 14-0, 14 FIRST ROUND knockouts now for @EdgarBerlangaJr […]
