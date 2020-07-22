Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two more to follow Jadon Sancho at Man Utd, claims BBC source

Team Talk Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Manchester United are confident they can get a deal done for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to BBC Sport.

The post Two more to follow Jadon Sancho at Man Utd, claims BBC source appeared first on teamtalk.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man Utd set £50m limit for Jadon Sancho [Video]

Man Utd set £50m limit for Jadon Sancho

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says a possible deal for Jadon Sancho to move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund could go deep into the summer transfer window.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:48Published

Tweets about this