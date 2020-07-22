Two more to follow Jadon Sancho at Man Utd, claims BBC source Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Manchester United are confident they can get a deal done for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to BBC Sport.



The post Two more to follow Jadon Sancho at Man Utd, claims BBC source appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man Utd set £50m limit for Jadon Sancho



Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says a possible deal for Jadon Sancho to move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund could go deep into the summer transfer window. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:48 Published on June 30, 2020

Tweets about this