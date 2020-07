Ceballos provides update on future plans amid Arsenal extension talk Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

The Spaniard's loan spell at the Emirates is nearing an end but no decision has been made on where he will be playing next season



The post Ceballos provides update on future plans amid Arsenal extension talk appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this