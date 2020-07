The Oklahoman Koenning out as WVU coordinator after player accusations https://t.co/ClTwxYIEBx 42 seconds ago

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Koenning out as WVU coordinator after player accusations https://t.co/YXKQiXMs2X #CollegeFootball #CollegeSports #Football #Sports 2 minutes ago

Talk 1370 SPORTS: Koenning out as WVU coordinator after player accusations https://t.co/sLChcGgPoT 5 minutes ago

WFXR Sports Koenning out as WVU coordinator after player accusations https://t.co/GQUefjgGoR 9 minutes ago

Coach Billy Carson Koenning out as WVU coordinator after player accusations https://t.co/t4CZjNQZwZ 10 minutes ago

WVVASPORTS #WVU and defensive coordinator Vic Koenning have agreed to part ways following an investigation into player allegat… https://t.co/aRPg4E1UcP 10 minutes ago

John Raby Koenning out as WVU coordinator after player accusations (from @AP) https://t.co/z2GwytLyAb 11 minutes ago