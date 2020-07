Tim Melia on if Sporting KC is a favorite to win tournament Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Tim Melia doesn't think Sporting KC is a favorite in the tournament but says he believes the club has plenty of room to improve: "Our goal is just to move forward. We just need to get a little bit better each game and I think we did that." Tim Melia doesn't think Sporting KC is a favorite in the tournament but says he believes the club has plenty of room to improve: "Our goal is just to move forward. We just need to get a little bit better each game and I think we did that." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this