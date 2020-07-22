Inter Milan’s Sanchez talks stall? Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

According to a recent report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan and Manchester United have not yet agreed to a loan extension for Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean’s current loan deal has already been extended until August 5th, ensuring that it covers their Round of 16 game against Getafe in the UEFA Europa League. At this […]



The post Inter Milan’s Sanchez talks stall? appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this