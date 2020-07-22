Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inter Milan’s Sanchez talks stall?

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan and Manchester United have not yet agreed to a loan extension for Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean’s current loan deal has already been extended until August 5th, ensuring that it covers their Round of 16 game against Getafe in the UEFA Europa League. At this […]

The post Inter Milan’s Sanchez talks stall? appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this