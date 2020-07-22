Global  
 

‘You need to give him his chance’ – Why Brandon Williams has Patrice Evra to thank for his Manchester United breakthrough

talkSPORT Wednesday, 22 July 2020
It’s six years since Patrice Evra left Manchester United – but he remains heavily invested in the next crop of left-backs at Old Trafford. And the Frenchman has revealed he played a crucial role in the breakthrough of Brandon Williams under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Williams is one of a number of academy graduates who have […]
