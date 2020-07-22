Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United: Greenwood secures point to edge Red Devils into top four Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Manchester United have moved into the Premier League top four despite failing to beat West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. The Hammers claimed the lead on the stroke of half-time as Michail Antonio made United and Paul Pogba pay for a handball in the box with a cool penalty. Mason Greenwood equalised […]



