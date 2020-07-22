Global  
 

West Brom promoted to the Premier League as Brentford fluff their lines, Swansea boot Nottingham Forest out of the play-offs

Wednesday, 22 July 2020
West Brom have been promoted to the Premier League following a 2-2 draw with QPR as Brentford lost 2-1 at home to Barnsley. The Bees could’ve overtake the Baggies with a win, but they fluffed their lines and Slaven Bilic’s side will join Leeds in the top-flight next season. Brentford must settle for the Play-Offs […]
News video: Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham 01:18

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side will be aiming for a win against lowly West Ham to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

