West Brom promoted to the Premier League as Brentford fluff their lines, Swansea boot Nottingham Forest out of the play-offs
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
West Brom have been promoted to the Premier League following a 2-2 draw with QPR as Brentford lost 2-1 at home to Barnsley. The Bees could’ve overtake the Baggies with a win, but they fluffed their lines and Slaven Bilic’s side will join Leeds in the top-flight next season. Brentford must settle for the Play-Offs […]
