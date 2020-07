How final Championship table looks as Swansea City sensationally leapfrog Forest Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

This is how the Championship table ended up looking after a dramatic 90 minutes This is how the Championship table ended up looking after a dramatic 90 minutes 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Reading 1-4 Swansea City: Big victory puts visitors into play-offs Swansea City storm into the Championship play-offs as they beat Reading 4-1 to overtake Nottingham Forest on goals scored on a dramatic final night of the...

BBC News 53 minutes ago





Tweets about this