Mason Greenwood equals George Best and Wayne Rooney as Manchester United starlet scored 17th goal of season
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Manchester United will be disappointed with their draw to West Ham on Wednesday but Mason Greenwood can get a pat on the back for his efforts. While they didn’t get the victory, the point means United need just a draw against Leicester on the final day to beat the Foxes to a Champions League qualification […]
