Canadian international Jessie Fleming signs 1st pro deal with England's Chelsea FC Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

The 22-year-old from London, Ont., who has won 77 caps for Canada, joins the FA Women's Super League champion after a stellar collegiate career at UCLA. 👓 View full article

