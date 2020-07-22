You Might Like

Angel Hernandez now interim umpire crew chief after opt outs NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Angel Hernández, who has sued Major League Baseball over a lack of top assignments, will serve as an interim crew chief this season...

Tweets about this あきひろ/akihiro Awful!! Angel Hernandez now interim umpire crew chief after opt outs https://t.co/oInAH5LNxU 19 minutes ago Sean Banner Angel Hernandez: A-he’s been an umpire for 27 years. B-He’s an interim crew chief. Mind-boggling. 27 minutes ago Kyle Angel Hernandez already blowing the strike zone in inning one. How’s this guy still allowed to be an umpire, let alone “interim” Crew Chief? 27 minutes ago Bernie Angel Hernandez being made an MLB Crew Chief for the 2020 season is as 2020 as baseball is going to get. cc:… https://t.co/p8wOZraF22 6 hours ago Rich Rovito RT @AP_Sports: Umpire Angel Hernández, who has sued Major League Baseball over a lack of top assignments, will serve as an interim crew chi… 8 hours ago AP Sports Umpire Angel Hernández, who has sued Major League Baseball over a lack of top assignments, will serve as an interim… https://t.co/P4al1RvmOd 10 hours ago BaseballMatrix "Angel Hernandez Now Interim Umpire Crew Chief After Opt Outs" by The Associated Press via NYT… https://t.co/OrrJzbDcCs 16 hours ago Dara Wehmeyer "Angel Hernandez Now Interim Umpire Crew Chief After Opt Outs" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/stKvKxDQKm 16 hours ago