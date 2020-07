K.J. Costello: Can he and Mike Leach succeed at Mississippi State? | BIG NOON KICKOFF Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello is headed for Mississippi State and its new air raid offense under first-year head coach, Mike Leach. The Big Noon Kickoff crew determines whether or not Costello is bound for success or failure in Starkville. Former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello is headed for Mississippi State and its new air raid offense under first-year head coach, Mike Leach. The Big Noon Kickoff crew determines whether or not Costello is bound for success or failure in Starkville. 👓 View full article