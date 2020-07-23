|
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make foray into heathcare business
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
American singer Jennifer Lopez and her baseball star beau Alex Rodriguez have partnered with an online medicine website to ensure they are able to make healthcare more accessible for everyone.
On Tuesday, she wrote on Instagram: "Now more than ever, it's sooo important to advocate for your own health and wellness. Everyone...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this