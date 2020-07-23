Piers Morgan backs Mikel Arteta’s stance on Arsenal star

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a press conference following his side’s 3-2victory at home to Watford on the final day of the Premier League season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 1 day ago Arteta feels Arsenal have progressed



Mikel Arteta reflected on Arsenal’s end to the Premier League season and the Spaniard feels the team have progressed despite finishing eight in the table. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:59 Published 1 day ago Arteta: FA Cup not enough for Arsenal



Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is asked whether winning the FA Cup and an eighth-place finish represents a good season for the club. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:18 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this