Piers Morgan backs Mikel Arteta’s stance on Arsenal star

The Sport Review Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Piers Morgan has taken to social media to back Mikel Arteta’s stern stance on Mesut Ozil at Arsenal. Ozil’s future has been a constant source of uncertainty in recent weeks due to the fact that he has not yet featured for the Gunners since the return of top-flight football last month. The 31-year-old World Cup […]

The post Piers Morgan backs Mikel Arteta’s stance on Arsenal star appeared first on The Sport Review.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mikel Arteta: There is a way back for any player who shows willing

Mikel Arteta: There is a way back for any player who shows willing 00:59

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has hinted both Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi may have a future at the club – pointing to Granit Xhaka’s own remarkable turnaround as an example.Xhaka’s relationship with supporters has been mixed since his arrival in 2016 but, under Arteta, his performances...

