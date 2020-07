Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 3 hours ago

Fans cheer as fireworks mark the moment Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy



Liverpool fans watch fireworks lighting up the night sky outside Anfield as the Reds lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 9 hours ago