James Milner calls Manchester United ‘f*****g w*****s’ on Gini Wijnaldum’s Instagram Live ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League trophy lift

talkSPORT Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
James Milner was caught saying something naughty about Manchester United moments before Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time. The wait was over for the Reds players on Wednesday night as they finally held aloft the title they won almost four weeks ago, following their 5-3 win over Chelsea at Anfield. For […]
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Liverpool lift Premier League trophy for first time

Liverpool lift Premier League trophy for first time 02:24

 Liverpool have lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time after waiting 30 years to win a league title.

