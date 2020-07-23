Global  
 

Newcastle Jets 3/4 to beat Central Coast Mariners in Friday’s A-League showdown

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 23 July 2020
Competition: A-League Market: Newcastle Jets win Odds: 3/4 @ 888sport Hoping to build off of a stunning return to action earlier in the week, Newcastle Jets will make the trip to the Central Coast Stadium on Friday morning. Starting with the hosts, marking their return from the enforced break with a sluggish 1-0 defeat against Perth, […]

