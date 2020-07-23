Major League Baseball's Shorter Season May Have Big Effects

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Giants Put First Female Coach Into MLB Game



On Monday, Alyssa Nakken became the first female to coach in a Major League Baseball game. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 22 hours ago Local firm to supply MLB crowd noise during season



Local firm to supply MLB crowd noise during season Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:12 Published 1 day ago How do Reds stack up?



Watch WCPO 9 Sports preview the Reds position by position as they head into the 60-game 2020 season starting Friday night. See new videos each day this week. Here's the schedule of videos: Monday –.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 00:57 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources As camp approaches, how will NFL handle players opting out? The 60-game mini-season Major League Baseball assembled this summer was still long enough that a dozen or so health-concerned players, even a few stars, decided...

Seattle Times 5 days ago





Tweets about this