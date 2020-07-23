|
|
|
Major League Baseball's Shorter Season May Have Big Effects
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Major League Baseball is back. Only this year, each team is scheduled to play 60 regular season games. The abbreviated schedule may affect the game more than any other sport.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
How do Reds stack up?
Watch WCPO 9 Sports preview the Reds position by position as they head into the 60-game 2020 season starting Friday night. See new videos each day this week. Here's the schedule of videos: Monday –..
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 00:57Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|