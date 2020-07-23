Global  
 

The Latest: Diamond League track meet in England canceled

FOX Sports Thursday, 23 July 2020
The Latest: Diamond League track meet in England canceledThe Diamond League track meet in Gateshead, England, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic
