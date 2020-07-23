Kylian Mbappe 11/8 to score 2+ goals against Saint-Etienne for Friday’s French Cup Final

Global  
 

Competition: French Cup Final Market: Kylian Mbappe to score 2+ goals Odds: 11/8 @ 888sport Looking to mark their return from France’s enforced break and lift a piece of silverware on Friday night, PSG will face off against Saint-Etienne from behind closed doors in the capital. Starting with PSG, while the French giants might have been […]

News video: PSG and Saint-Etienne ready for French Cup final while COVID concerns linger

PSG and Saint-Etienne ready for French Cup final while COVID concerns linger 05:12

 PSG and Saint-Etienne finish preparations for French Cup final to be played in front of 5,000 fans at Stade de France on Friday.

