Chris Broussard: Joakim Noah was a pro in Clippers scrimmage win over Magic

FOX Sports Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Chris Broussard: Joakim Noah was a pro in Clippers scrimmage win over MagicNick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wright tuned in for the first scrimmage in the NBA bubble, where the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Orlando Magic 99-90. Nick is shocked to hear Broussard and Wildes praise the newly added Joakim Noah, who he believes hasn't been good since 2014. Hear why Broussard believes Noah fits nicely into the Clippers' roster alongside Kawhi Leonard & Paul George.
