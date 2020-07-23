Reece James can take inspiration from Alexander-Arnold to be Chelsea's main man Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The 20-year-old is set to be a big player for the Blues in the 2020/21 campaign The 20-year-old is set to be a big player for the Blues in the 2020/21 campaign 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this