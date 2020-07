NextSportStar.com Mike Trout says he'll play 2020 MLB season, but plans to leave Angels for birth of his child in August. STORY >>… https://t.co/uVciqx0w8A 56 minutes ago Michelle Westover RT @CBSLA: #Angels star Mike Trout confirmed he'll play this season, after having expressed safety concerns over the coronavirus. Trout wil… 1 hour ago CBS Los Angeles #Angels star Mike Trout confirmed he'll play this season, after having expressed safety concerns over the coronavir… https://t.co/j69FCS4WRI 1 hour ago Michael Jameson MLB Angels Mike Trout says he feels good and is ready to play. Looking forward to the baseball being demolished in… https://t.co/D2A34aMs9G 2 hours ago Fightin Phillies RT @CBSSportsMLB: Mike Trout says he'll play 2020 MLB season, but plans to leave Angels for birth of child in August https://t.co/W4jXBk6pW0 3 hours ago CBS Sports MLB Mike Trout says he'll play 2020 MLB season, but plans to leave Angels for birth of child in August https://t.co/W4jXBk6pW0 3 hours ago Total Sports News Great stuff! Trout says 'I'm playing'; Rendon (oblique) still out: Mike Trout has decided to play, but his season… https://t.co/hayYpPDQVT 9 hours ago Hardball 24/7 Trout says 'I'm playing'; Rendon (oblique) still out https://t.co/XJGnSVceP6 9 hours ago